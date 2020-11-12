MORE than £110,000 is being handed to a community arts and entertainment venue in Caerphilly.

Caerphilly Workmen’s Hall will have £110,000 invested into upgrades and refurbishment “to prevent the landmark falling into a state of disrepair”.

The venue, which is located opposite Caerphilly Castle, currently hosts a wide range of community events and benefits from several facilities including meeting rooms, gymnasium, and an auditorium.

The funds were approved by the county borough council’s cabinet.

In the meeting local ward member Cllr Shayne Cook said: “This building is not only important for the community but it’s important for the arts, which has taken a real hit with Covid.

”I’m happy this funding can secure the Workmen’s Hall future for the community.”

Local ward member Cllr Jamie Pritchard said it was fantastic news and praised the dedication of the venue’s committee group.

A member of the Workmen’s Hall committee, Kathy Lye, said: “The committee are delighted that the council have considered us for this funding as it will go a long way towards securing the fabric of the building, enabling us to move forward with our plans to refurbish and improve the building. If the council decide to support the hall we will be able to continue to provide a social centre for the town and borough now and for future generations. We would also like to thank Cllr Jamie Pritchard and Cllr Shayne Cook for their continued support.”

Various funding options are being considered by the council, including The Urban Centre Fund which could provide a maximum of £250,000 for the project.

However, the project is estimated to cost around £360,000. The council hopes to allocate funds from the Regeneration Project Board’s development fund budget to make up the remaining £110,000.

The funding will go towards renovation of the main roof, which is in “need of urgent attention”, external enhancements, access improvements and power supply upgrades.