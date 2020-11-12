IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas already in Newport and this evening will see the switch-on of the city's Christmas lights.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the event.
When is it?
Today. Specifically, the switch-on event will be live from 5.10pm.
READ MORE:
Where can I watch it?
Due to coronavirus restrictions the normal city centre event has been replaced with a live online show, hosted by Radio X presenter Polly James, and aired on Newport Now BID's Facebook account.
Who is doing the honours this year?
The show - in conjunction with Newport City Radio (NCR) and Newport City Council (NCC) - will include live music from West End star Sophie Evans and NCR's musical choice, singer-songwriter Katielou.
Viewers can also expect Christmas messages from various people including the Mayor of Newport, Cllr Tom Suller, and Newport County AFC Manager Michael Flynn. Plus it will feature interviews with NCC leader Jane Mudd and Newport Now BID chairman Zep Bellavia.
The countdown itself will be made by some special guests: staff members from Royal Gwent Hospital's ICU.
To watch this year’s Countdown to Christmas, log on to Newport Now’s Facebook page facebook.com/NewportBID from 5.10pm this afternoon.