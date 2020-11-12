A MAN and woman were illegally dealing an array of controlled drugs such as anti-anxiety medication Xanax, Mogadon and diazepam.
Andrew Jenkins, 46, of Risca Road, Newport, and Susan Moore, 51, of Tudor Road, Southville, Cwmbran, admitted a number of offences.
The pair appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court for sentence.
Jenkins and Moore pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class C drugs in Torfaen on June 1, 2019.
READ MORE
- In the Dock: Look who’s just been in court from Newport
- Pit bull terrier owner has 21 days to appeal or dangerous dog will be destroyed
These drugs included alprazolam (also known as Xanax), diazepam, nitrazepam (also sold as Mogadon) and sleeping tablet zolpidem.
Jenkins and Moore also admitted simple possession of class C drugs lorazepam, an anti-anxiety medication, and clonazepam which is used to control seizures, fits and panic attacks.
Jenkins was jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to attend a thinking skills programme for 19 days.
He must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Moore was also jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months.
She was made the subject of a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Moore also has to observe a four-week electronically-monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am.
Both defendants must pay a £140 victim surcharge.