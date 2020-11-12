THE family of a 74-year-old woman who died following a crash in Pontllanfraith have paid tribute to her.
The incident, involving a pedestrian and a blue coloured Toyota Yaris, took place in Pen-Y-Bryn Terrace, Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith at around 8.25am on Monday, November 9.
The pedestrian, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gwent Police have named her as Ruth Taylor from Fleur-De-Lis.
The family of Ms Taylor, paid tribute to her, saying she was "the most loving, loyal and generous mother, nanny, wife, sister and friend there was possible to have".
"She will continue to be a part of us all for the rest of our days," said the family.
Ms Taylor's family are being supported by specially trained officers and ask that they are now left alone to grieve in private.
Officers are continuing to investigate and are requesting any motorists using the road around this time to please check any dash-cam footage which may provide further information to assist them with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 2000408067.