Living through a global pandemic can be a demanding experience and we could all use some self-care and stress relief now more than ever. While no amount of essential oils or calming tea can fully distract you from current events (and it's important to stay informed and educated), there are some things that can help you cope during difficult times.

We've rounded up 12 of our favourite self-care products to help you relieve anxiety in the upcoming months and beyond, including the cult-favourite Gravity weighted blanket, a top-rated adult colouring book, and our favourite oil diffuser. Psst: Not only are these worthy buys for yourself, but they also make great gifts for anyone on your list who could benefit from some stress relief this year.

1. Our favourite weighted blanket

Cosy up with the Gravity Blanket to calm yourself down or fall asleep. Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

Weighted blankets are much more than a faddish trend—they actually work for some people. Laying the heavier-than-most blanket over your body mimics the feeling of receiving a hug or being held and, in turn, may calm the nervous system. These blankets can help you unwind and fall asleep easier and they come in a variety of sizes, weights, and colours to suit your bed or couch. Consider our favourite, the Gravity Blanket, which we love for its high-quality feel and washable cover, or a popular value pick from Brentfords, a great option on a budget.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for £149

Get the Brentfords Weighted Blanket from Amazon starting at £29.99

2. An adult colouring book that redirects your focus

Pick up your favourite markers and spend time with the Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book. Credit: Amazon

If you’re someone who likes to channel stress into creativity, this colouring book is for you. The popular Secret Garden book has dozens of floral designs ranging from simplistic to extremely detailed. When you want to distract your mind, grab a set of drawing pens and get lost in the pages.

Get the Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Colouring Book from Amazon for £8.19

Get the iBayam Fine Tip Drawing Pens from Amazon for £10.99

3. An essential oil diffuser for a calming atmosphere

Stop and smell the oils. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Oil diffusers are not cure-alls, but aromatherapy is thought to help improve physical and emotional health. Our favourite oil diffuser from Airomé is easy to use and can run continuously for eight hours. To experiment with different scents, snag a multipack of essential oils, like one from Anjou, which includes lavender, peppermint, rosemary, tea tree, frankincense, sweet orange, lemongrass, and eucalyptus.

Get the Airomé Diffuser from Amazon for £19.99

Get the Anjou Essential Oils from Amazon for £16.99

4. A kit that teaches you a soothing craft

Learn the craft of knitting with a kit from We Are Knitters. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

It’s no mystery that crafting projects have a calming effect. Needlecrafts especially offer an artistic outlet as well as a rhythmic movement pattern, and they result in the creation of something beautiful you can treasure and be proud of. If you’ve never tried one, we suggest learning to knit, crochet or do needlepoint with kits from We Are Knitters. You can choose from dozens of stylish hats, scarves, sweaters, and more, filtering among four skill levels. Next time you’re stressed, plop down with your kit, which includes detailed instructions and all the materials you need.

Shop all kits from We Are Knitters

5. A yoga mat for stretching and meditating

Down dog makes everything better. Credit: Lululemon

Sometimes the best remedy for an anxious mind is to get your body moving with yoga or stretching. For a worthy workout surface, or for a place to sit still as you meditate, we suggest our favourite yoga mat, the Lululemon Reversible Mat. Our tester says the 5mm mat is soft enough to be comfortable on your hands, feet, and knees but firm enough to keep you supported.

Get the Reversible Mat 5mm from Lululemon for £58

6. Epsom salts for relaxing in the bath

Upgrade your bath with Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt Salt. Credit: Westlab

There’s something simply satisfying about turning the everyday task of bathing into a moment of self-care. When you feel tense, draw a bath and add Westlab Epsom Salts, which are scented with lavender and claim to ease aches and pains while soothing your mind and body.

Get the Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt from Amazon for £14.99

7. A set of fidget toys for restless hands

Keep your restless hands busy with the Small Fish Sensory Fidget Toys Set. Credit: ZaxiDeel

If bouts of nervousness tend to occur during times when you’re supposed to sit still, like in a Zoom meeting, a fidget toy may help. This variety pack comes with 22 sensory toys, like mesh balls, stretchy strings, a Rubik's-like cube, and more. Keep one in your bag, at your desk, by your bed, or anywhere else you’d want to reach for it.

Get the Sensory Fidget Toys Set from Amazon for £15.45

8. A Buddha Board to channel your inner zen

Practice the art of letting go with the Buddha Board. Credit: Buddha Board

If you’ve never used a Buddha Board, you’re missing out. The concept is simple: Dip the bamboo brush into the tray of water and draw on the “canvas.” Your creation will appear in dark “ink” but will soon evaporate, making the slate blank again. You won’t end up with a final refrigerator-ready creation, but the company says watching your painting slowly disappear can help you “practice the art of letting go.”

Get the Original Buddha Board from Amazon for £31.95

9. A tea that helps you wind down

Relax with a hot cup of Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Herbal Tea. Credit: Celestial Seasonings

Never underestimate the power of a good cup of tea. It’s not a panacea for all the ill in the world, but sipping on a warm, fragrant drink is a pleasantry that can lift your mood and help you find calm. The popular Sleepytime tea from Celestial Seasonings is caffeine-free and has flavours of chamomile, spearmint, lemongrass, tilia flowers, blackberry leaves, orange blossoms, hawthorn, and rosebuds.

Get the Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Herbal Tea from Amazon for £7.99

10. An app for guided meditation

Practice guided meditation with the Headspace app. Credit: Headspace

Meditation is a helpful skill to learn if you often experience racing thoughts or restlessness. Not sure where to start? The Headspace app, our favourite meditation app, offers a library of themed courses, daily meditations, sleep sounds, and bedtime exercises to get you into the practice—and it's free to try.

Download the Headspace app for iOS from the Apple Store

Download the Headspace app for Android from Google Play

11. A back massager to work out any kinks

Work out the uncomfortable kinks in your back with the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. Credit: MaxKare

If daily life causes your muscles to clench and knot, you’ll love the this Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager. The plug-in pillow heats up and uses deep kneading rollers to dissolve tension. Plant the pillow in a chair or on the floor behind your back or neck and get ready to zen out.

Get the MaxKare Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager from Amazon for £32.99

12. A jigsaw puzzle for a hands-on activity

Work on a jigsaw puzzle from Ravensburger any time you need to relax. Credit: Ravensburger

The best thing about a puzzle is that it makes you feel like you’re being productive and making progress on something while finding joy as you add each individual piece. Plus, you can make it as short- or long-term of a project as you want—as long as you start it on an otherwise seldom-used table or use a portable surface specifically for the hobby. Snag a jigsaw puzzle from Ravensburger, which offers an enormous variety of vibrant, scenic puzzles with a wide range of pieces, to work on whenever you want to loosen up.

Shop Ravensburger jigsaw puzzles on Amazon

