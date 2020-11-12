STRICT new rules have been introduced in Wales to help prevent the spread of bird flu.

Over the last two weeks, there have been findings in England of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, in domestic and wild birds.

A veterinary risk assessment for Great Britain shows that the risk level for disease in wild birds is now ‘high’, although there are currently no findings of Avian Influenza in Wales.

To protect against the spread of the disease in Wales, minister for environment, energy and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths announced new guidance in the form of an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone.

The Prevention Zone will mean all keepers of poultry and other captive birds must follow biosecurity measures in order to protect their birds and the national flock.

This includes:

Ensure the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example by netting ponds, and by removing wild bird food sources.

Feed and water your birds in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds.

Minimise movement of people in and out of bird enclosures.

Clean and disinfect footwear and keep areas where birds live clean and tidy.

Reduce any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas, and fencing off wet or boggy areas.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will also be required to take some extra biosecurity measures, including restricting access to non-essential people, changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and cleaning and disinfecting vehicles.

The Prevention Zone was introduced at 5pm on Wednesday, and will be reviewed regularly. As part of the new restrictions, there is also now a temporary suspension of all bird gatherings across Wales.

“As a precautionary measure, in response to the increased risk level and to mitigate the risk of infection, I am declaring an All Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone,” said Ms Griffiths.

“It is essential we take steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy in Wales.”

Chief Veterinary Officer Christianne Glossop said: “We are acting quickly in response to the recent findings in England and continue to monitor the situation very carefully.

“All keepers of poultry and other captive birds will need to comply with the additional mandatory requirements of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone.

“It is more important than ever bird keepers ensure they are doing all they can to practice the very highest levels of biosecurity and remain vigilant for signs of the disease.

“I also continue strongly to encourage all poultry keepers, even those with fewer than 50 birds, to provide their details to the Poultry Register.

“This will ensure they are contacted immediately in an avian disease outbreak, enabling them to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity and minimise the spread of infection.”