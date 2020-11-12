A NEWPORT park café has been handed an improvement notice for failing to comply with coronavirus rules.
The Café at Beechwood has 48 hours from the time they receive the notice to make improvements.
A trading standards officer visited the premises yesterday (November 11) and found several breaches of the coronavirus rules.
The officer found that hand sanitiser was not in a prominent position at the entrance or by the till, no signs were displayed for customers to wear face coverings and there was no control over entrances.
The notice also says the officer found that the venue failed to install signs and floor markings for social distancing.
Newport City Council, like each of Wales’ 22 local authorities, has been given power by the Welsh Government to issue improvement or closure notices to businesses which fail to comply with Covid-19 safety guidelines.
The café will be re-inspected in due course, at which point either the improvement notice will be dropped, or further action could be considered, which could include a closure notice.