AN ENTIRE year group at Brynmawr Foundation School must now self-isolate after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
All pupils in Year 11 have been identified as contacts and have been asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from Wednesday, November 11.
Three additional pupils have also been advised to self-isolate.
The pupils identified as contacts will be required to self-isolate until Tuesday, November 24 and can return to school (providing they are well) the following day.
The pupils and other affected parties have been contacted by the school. All other unaffected pupils and staff will attend school as normal.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council state that procedures are already in place within all Blaenau Gwent schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes.
School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms, and say they are ready to take appropriate action.