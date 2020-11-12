A DRUG dealer was caught with £2,000 in cash and cannabis in his car after police stopped him for going through a red light.

David Shore, 27, confessed immediately to officers when they pulled him over in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Prosecutor Emma Harris said: “There was a smell of cannabis inside the vehicle and on the defendant’s clothing.

“He was clearly nervous and was shaking when he spoke to them.

MORE NEWS

“The defendant told them, ‘I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve got some cannabis in the car. I’ve also got £2,000 and there’s a couple of messages on my phone.’”

Shore, of Monmouth, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The court heard the offence was now 20 months old and how it took a year to charge the defendant by postal requisition.

Miss Harris added: “When he was interviewed, he said he was supplying cannabis to around 10 to 15 of his friends.”

Shore was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said: “The defendant was relatively transparent with the officers from the off.

“He does not intend to ever be before the crown court again.”

Judge Richard Williams told father-of-one and self-employed tiler Shore: “You were stopped by police on March 6, 2019 and you confessed to being concerned in the supply of cannabis to friends.”

He said he was prepared to suspend his prison sentence.

Judge Williams added: “You are 27 and have no previous convictions. You present a low risk of committing further offences and of causing serious harm.”

Shore was jailed for six months, suspended for six months.

The judge did not impose any community orders but ordered the defendant to pay £420 towards prosecution costs as well as the statutory £122 victim surcharge.