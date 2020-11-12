TWO more coronavirus deaths have been confirmed today in Gwent, out of 34 across Wales.

Today's figures bring the number of deaths in Gwent as a result of virus, that have been confirmed in the last week by Public Health Wales, to 48, among 173 across Wales.

There have been 144 more cases of coronavirus confirmed across Gwent today, out of 867 cases in Wales, again according to Public Health Wales.

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board area bore the brunt of the latest confirmed deaths, with 16. There are six more confirmed today in the Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB area, five in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) UHB area, three in the Swansea Bay UHB area, and two in the Cardiff & Vale UHB area.

There have now been 389 coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began. according to Public Health Wales, out of 2,142 across Wales.

The new Gwent cases confirmed today are as follows: Caerphilly, 45; Newport, 35; Torfaen, 24; Monmouthshire, 23; Blaenau Gwent, 17.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 9 - across Wales continues the recent downward trend, in line with smaller daily numbers of cases, and is now 175.6 per 100,000 population.

Blaenau Gwent, with a rolling weekly case rate of 292 per 100,000, still has the highest rate in Gwent and the third highest in Wales, after Merthyr Tydfil (421) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (341.1), still extremely high but down considerably on the rates of 10 days ago.

Case rates continue to fall across Wales and in Gwent council areas. In Caerphilly the rolling weekly case rate is 226.4 per 100,000, and the Newport (133.8), Torfaen (159.6) and Monmouthshire (101.5) rates are all below the Wales average.

Proportions of positive test results continue to fall too. Caerphilly continues to have the highest proportion of positive results in Gwent for tests taken (18.9 per cent).

In Blaenau Gwent the positive test proportion is currently 16.2 per cent, in Torfaen it is 12.5 per cent, in Newport 11.3 per cent, and in Monmouthshire 9.6 per cent.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Neath port Talbot - 98

Cardiff - 79

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 69

Swansea - 66

Vale of Glamorgan - 48

Caerphilly - 45

Flintshire - 43

Powys - 39

Carmarthenshire - 37

Newport - 35

Bridgend - 28

Torfaen - 24

Monmouthshire - 23

Merthyr Tydfil - 21

Blaenau Gwent - 17

Denbighshire - 17

Gwynedd - 14

Conwy - 11

Pembrokeshire - nine

Ceredigion - five

Anglesey - two

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 83

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.