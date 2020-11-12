A NO-DEAL Brexit would be "very, very detrimental" to Wales, driving down income and impacting major sectors of the economy, a Welsh minister has warned.

With around 50 days to go until the end of the transition period, the UK government and the European Union are yet to reach a trade deal.

Jeremy Miles, the Welsh Government's minister for European transition, said a deal was still possible but "both sides now need to demonstrate political movement and flexibility".

"But even with a deal, there will be long-term damage to the economy," he told the Senedd on Wednesday. "We certainly cannot afford the chaos that would result from leaving transition without a deal in the middle of global health pandemic."

A recent YouGov poll found 43 per cent of people in South East Wales thought the signing of a UK-EU trade deal was "essential" by the end of the year.

Another 34 per cent said a deal was "desirable", while six per cent said it was "best not to have" a trade agreement with the EU.

The other respondents said they did not know.

Accused of "political posturing" by Ukip Senedd member Neil Hamilton, Mr Miles said: "We seek continuously to be collaborative in working with the UK government to prepare Wales as best we can for the end of the transition period."

He added: "We think the UK Government needs to change course at this point and protect jobs and livelihoods.

Ahead of the end of the transition period on January 1, the Welsh Government earlier this week published its strategy for dealing with any issues that arise.

Disruption to international trade, financial uncertainty, and concerns over agricultural standards are among the potential issues the Welsh Government identifies.

There are also calls for Westminster to provide extra funding to Wales to shore up any businesses struggling with the transition.

Economy minister Ken Skates is writing to thousands of business owners, urging them to prepare for the end of the transition period.

"This year has been incredibly difficult for our businesses. Managing the effects of Covid-19 has been a huge challenge in itself and...Welsh firms must also ensure they are prepared for the end of the EU transition period," he said.

A £100-million fund has been set up to help traders deal with the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the end of the transition period.

Firms engaged in international trade can access advice through the Business Wales website.

Talks between the UK and the EU are ongoing.