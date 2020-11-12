A CHARITY campaign to help Newport's homeless population through the winter was launched today.

Wrap Up Newport is returning to the city to provide coats, blankets, sleeping bags and other warm items to those who need it during the colder months.

The launch event this year was held today, Thursday, at Tesco in Spytty after the supermarket pledged their support to the cause.

In attendance were representatives of Tesco, Feed Newport CIC and the mayor of Newport Cllr Tom Suller and his wife Patricia.

Danielle Powell, community champion at Spytty Tesco, said: “I volunteer here once a week and Tesco provides surplus two times a week.

“I read about the campaign in the South Wales Argus so got involved and I’ve helped ever since – they’re so friendly and always coming up with amazing ideas.”

Tesco services manager Kath Grey paid tribute to the dedication of community champion Danielle Powell.

She said: "She's great, the best one we've had.

"She has done loads at home as well as in work."

Wrap Up Newport will see 30 boxes, from Cardboard Box Company, will be put around Newport to collect donations.

The Wrap Up scheme has been running across the UK since 2010, but Newport was the first city in Wales to adopt it.

Once volunteers have collected enough items they then hand them out to vulnerable people throughout the city. And it is not just Newport's homeless community who stand to benefit from their work - as the volunteers also provide warm clothing to Women's Aid as well as charities supporting refugees and asylum seekers.

As well as collecting coats and other items to help people stay warm this winter, Tesco Spytty are also getting on board with a collection drive for Newport Foodbank.

Donations of food will be accepted from next week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to help the service stay topped-up through one of the most difficult times of the year.

For more information about the Wrap Up campaign, visit wrapuplondon.org.uk/wrap-up-family