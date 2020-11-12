CORONAVIRUS mobile testing will be available in different parts of Tredegar from tomorrow and for a week, offering afternoon appointments for people in the town who are showing symptoms.

The mobile unit will support the existing testing site at the town's Gwent Shopping Centre, which has been open daily since last Friday but which - also from tomorrow - will only be offering morning appointments.

Tredegar remains a coronavirus hotspot in Gwent and has some of the highest case rates in Wales.

Bookings must be made for slots at the centres, which are being opened by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, as follows:

Morning Walk-up Tests

Friday November 13-Thursday November 19, 8.30am-11.30am: Gwent shopping centre car park, Tredegar, NP22 3DN.

Afternoon Walk-up Tests

Friday November 13, 12.30pm-3.30pm: Roderick Hill Court - car park at top of Roderick Hill Court, Dukestown, NP22 4EZ;

Saturday November 14, 12.30pm-3.30pm: Rhoslan - car park, Rhoslan, Sirhowy, NP22 4PG;

Sunday November 15, 12.30pm-3.30pm: River Centre,Thomas Richards Centre - primary campus car park, NP22 4XL;

Monday November 16, 12.30pm-3.30pm: Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, NP22 3SL;

Tuesday November 17,12.30pm-3.30pm: Ashvale - car park at rear of Pembroke Street, NP22 3HD;

Wednesday November 18, 12.30pm-3.30pm: Rhoslan - car park, Rhoslan, Sirhowy, NP22 4PG;

Thursday November 19, 12.30pm-3.30pm: Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, NP22 3SL.

READ MORE:

This is a walk-up testing service for Blaenau Gwent residents, by appointment only. Bring ID and proof of address.

If you have symptoms, which can be very mild, of coronavirus - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell - telephone 0300 30 31 222 to book a test, 8am-8pm Monday-Friday, and 8am-6pm at weekends.

Wear a face covering on the way to and from your test, do not use public transport, do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test, and remember - if you have symptoms of coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

For people who live outside the Blaenau Gwent area, there are other testing facilities available in Gwent. Call 0300 30 31 222 between 8am - 6pm to book.

You can also have a test posted to your home. Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.