CAERPHILLY Council is to save the world. How? By switching off the street lights in the borough.
Inconveniencing some, causing distress to many, and reducing the night time economy, of the struggling borough of Caerphilly.
While Labour virtue signals their determination to ignore the public, and save a few tons of carbon and lots of money that will be frittered away on more important matters, for instance senior managers pay or jaunts to the South of France.
Caerphilly continues to ignore the impact of building thousands of new houses.
Labour is not interested in virtue signalling the use of brownfield sites, they prefer to build on farm land, on meadow land, on sport playing fields, and of course on school sports pitches, while closing four leisure centres to build evermore houses on the land.
Labour withdrew its Local Development Plan at the midpoint review. The only authority in Wales to have to do so.
So many new houses were claimed, that the assembly asked for evidence, Labour could not provide any.
Now Labour want the Independents to stop asking questions about the 272 council houses Labour has laying empty, denying 272 families a home, while losing £1,250,000 in lost rent annually?
Graham Simmonds
Blackwood