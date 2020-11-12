PEOPLE travelling directly from Denmark will not be able to land or dock in Wales under new travel restrictions being introduced this weekend.

The new restrictions are part of a number of changes health minister Vaughan Gething has announced to the rules on travellers to Wales needing to self-isolate.

Under the new rules, which come into force from 4am on Saturday, November 14, travellers returning to Wales from Bahrain, Cambodia, Chile, Iceland, Laos, Qatar, Turks and Caicos, and the United Arab Emirates will no longer need to isolate upon arrival.

READ MORE:

However, stricter restrictions have been put in place for travellers coming to Wales from Akrotiri and Dhekelia (a British Overseas Territory on the island of Cyprus), and Greece - except for the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Corfu, Crete and Zakynthos (Zante) - will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon coming in to Wales.

And passenger planes and ships travelling directly from Denmark will not be able to land at Welsh airports or dock at Welsh ports from Saturday.

Mr Gething said: "On July 10, the Welsh Government amended these regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.

"Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.

"Today I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that the sovereign airbases of Akrotiri and Dhekelia in the island of Cyprus and Greece, except for the islands of Rhodes, Kos, Corfu, Crete and Zakynthos (Zante), will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories, so travellers from those countries will need to isolate on arrival in Wales.

"I have also decided that the following countries and territories should be added to the list of exempt countries and territories: Bahrain, Cambodia, Chile, Iceland, Laos, Qatar, Turks and Caicos, and the United Arab Emirates, so travellers from these countries will no longer need to isolate on arrival in Wales.

"A further amendment will be made such that passenger planes and ships travelling directly from Denmark, and accompanied freight, will no longer be able to land or dock at Welsh ports.

"Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 4am on Saturday, November 14."