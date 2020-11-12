NEWPORT East MP Jessica Morden has backed a campaign to reduce the stigma around talking about money.
Talk Money Week, from November 9-13, aims to encourage conversations among families, friends, neighbours, customers, colleagues and communities about money.
Talking openly about money can have a huge impact on managing money worries, say organisers, and is important for our overall health and relationships.
The impact of coronavirus has made it more important than ever to start conversations about money to look after our financial wellbeing.
Ms Morden said: “Talking about money is more important than ever amid ongoing financial impact of Covid-19. Each day this week I'll be sharing information and support across my social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).
“If you or someone you know is struggling with money it's important to remember that there is help out there and that you don't have to struggle alone.
“Please don't hesitate to get in touch with me if you need any advice or help getting the right support. You can contact my office by emailing me at jessica.morden.mp@parliament.uk."
For more information on Talk Money Week visit maps.org.uk/talk-money-week