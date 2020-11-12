ALL council-owned car parks will be free of charge on weekends in Newport city centre to attract shoppers to the city this Christmas.
Shoppers will not be charged in December or January, leader of Newport City Council Jane Mudd revealed this evening.
She announced the decision while voicing her message to prospective visitors to the high street during the Newport Christmas lights switch on (November 12).
"As long as we follow those really important rules - hands, face, space - this city is ready and open to welcome visitors," she said. "All of our businesses are ready for the people of Newport to engage with us and have a really good time here.
"We've distributed a million pounds in grants and rates relief so our businesses can keep going over these difficult times.
"My message is we are open, ready, please visit us. We will be making all of our car parks available to you Saturdays and Sundays, free of charge, during December and January. Welcome - please come."
The lights switch on - organised by Newport Now BID - had a key focus on the importance of shoppers supporting local businesses this festive period. You can watch the full switch on virtual event below.