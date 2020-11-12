NEWPORT city centre is looking brilliant in lights again after this year’s much changed but even more important Christmas lights switch on.

Organised by business improvement district Newport Now, the virtual show this evening (November 12) focused on the importance of shopping locally to save Newport’s city centre stores after the financial impact of the pandemic on independent retailers.

A trio of brilliant performances from West End star Sophie Evans – who sang ‘O' Night Divine’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ – accompanied a variety of messages from Newport leaders who called on shoppers to visit this festive season.

The lights were then switched on with the help of staff members at the Royal Gwent Hospital, who did the countdown.

During the event Newport council leader Jane Mudd revealed that all council-owned car parks would be free of charge for all weekends in December and January.

“If we remember the regulations – ‘hands, face, space’ – then this city is ready and open to welcome visitors,” she said.

“Engage with us and let’s have a really good time.”

Newport Now chairman Zep Bellavia, who was the first speaker at the event, said: “It is a challenging time for all businesses, but especially those in city centres like Newport.

“It will be different this year, but there is no reason not to visit Newport. All shopkeepers worked tirelessly to get things ready for this time.

“Businesses were there when customers needed them, and we’re desperate that is repaid.”

Newport Now manager Kevin Ward added: “Businesses have done an awful lot of work to make themselves Covid safe. Let’s focus on supporting them through this.”

Newport County manager Mike Flynn also joined the calls for shoppers to come to the town, and wished everyone a safe and prosperous Christmas and New Year.

Katy Lou also performed her own song ‘Extraordinary Life’ from the Newport City Radio stage.