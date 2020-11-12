THE National Library of Wales will need additional financial support from the Welsh Government to prevent significant job losses and the closure of its pension scheme, Senedd members have been told.

A recent Welsh Government-commissioned review concluded the library faced a threat to its financial viability and said “urgent attention” was needed as the current position was not “sustainable”.

The report said the library’s income had declined in real terms by 40 per cent between 2008 and 2019.

It had also cut its staffing by 23 per cent in that time.

Chief executive and national librarian Pedr ap Llwyd told the Senedd’s Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee that most of the recommendations will have been addressed by the end of the financial year.

“Having said that, many of the recommendations are absolutely dependent on the level of funding from the Welsh Government,” he said.

“The success of the action plan will be absolute dependent on to what extent Welsh Government have actually addressed recommendation three of the report.

“This is the most important recommendation in that without financial support, the position of the library and its relationship with the Welsh Government is absolutely unsustainable," he said.

Dafydd Elis-Thomas, deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, denied there had been cuts to the core funding of the library, which is based in Aberystwyth.

“I don’t accept that we have made cuts,” he told the committee.

“What we have done is we have considered and maintained a level of funding of the library, not in real terms, but then no institution of government, except for the major priorities of the health and social care and education and training and the economy, have benefited from anything except stability of funding.

“What I sought to ensure for these institutions was that we shouldn’t make further cuts or further reductions and I don’t believe that’s happened.

“As far as my understanding of the budgetary position of the National Library is concerned, I do agree that there were issues before I took over responsibility but during the present period what we have done is sought to ensure that the library has the resource that is comparable to the National Museum.”

David Michael, director of corporate resources and deputy chief executive, said the library had carried out projections of how much funding it needed to avoid “substantial” cuts to staffing levels and the pension scheme.

“We know we need at least an additional £1.5 million in our baseline revenue to enable us to avoid making these cuts and proceed with the equivalent pay award which has been made in the civil service,” he said.

“We have been going through a series of assessments to see how we can further cut our costs but fundamentally our grant aid has flatlined and our wage costs have increased.

"We have made pay awards and to make those pay awards we have to lose staff numbers.

“We are in a position now where our grant and aid is now less than it was in 2006.

“We are at the point now we have to make another step change down in staff numbers.

“We have gone down from nearly 300 to about 225 now and we are looking at losing another 30 posts in the next 12 months in order to balance the budget.

“There is very little place we can go to make any other cuts.

“That is the situation we are in and we have run out of options for making cuts.

“These cuts will impact on services to the public.

“Fundamentally, if we have to lose 30 posts it is going to have a big impact on our ability to deliver.”

Mr Michael said beyond Welsh Government funding, the only other funding available was from charity and private donors, and the libraries reserves were now committed for ongoing projects.

“We’ve looked at our reserves and they are all tied up and that’s why it’s critical now that if we don’t get an increase in our grant aid we will have lose 30 posts and have to close the staff pension scheme,” he added.

“We will end up with a balanced budget but no reserves.”