AN “ANIMAL” who bit his sister and brother-in-law when violence flared at a family party has been jailed.

Gary Cargill, 37, from Pontllanfraith, sank his teeth into Martin Gregg’s nose in an alcohol-fuelled attack before turning on Kady Martin as she came to his aid.

Prosecutor Nicholas Gedge told how the defendant bit his sister’s middle finger during the fight and left her partner covered in blood.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mr Gregg said to Cargill after the assault: “You are an animal. You are going to go to prison for this.”

Both victims needed hospital treatment for their injuries with the husband needing 10 external and three internal stitches to his nose.

Cargill was described as “slurring his words” when police arrested him that night.

The defendant, of Shannon Close, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and causing actual bodily harm.

The offences were committed in Pontllanfraith on July 26.

Cargill has a long history of violence and has previous convictions for wounding with intent, robbery and actual bodily harm.

David Singh, mitigating, said: “He is realistic about his position and he’s had the good sense to plead guilty and I would invite the court to give him the appropriate credit in this case.

“The defendant is a father, a hard-working man who has alcohol issues which he has battled for many years.”

His barrister added: “This was not a planned attack.”

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Cargill: “You used your teeth as a weapon. It happened in the heat of the moment during a family row.

“I accept it was not a prolonged assault.”

He jailed the defendant for 20 months and made him the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his victims.

Cargill must also pay a victim surcharge after he is released from prison.