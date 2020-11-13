A GROUP of volunteers are walking 27km in commemoration of the lives lost in the Newport Rising of 1839.

On November 4, 181 years ago, Chartists marched through the Welsh Valleys to Westgate Hotel, in Newport city centre, to demand the release of prisoners they believed were being held captive in their fight for democracy.

A battle followed, with 22 Chartists killed – something we now remember, with Newport Rising festival commemorating the lives lost and celebrating the democratic rights we have today.

The festival, now in its third year, is organised by the charity Our Chartist Heritage who have adapted to the challenges presented by coronavirus.

In previous years hundreds gathered to march in the footsteps of the Chartists, following the Chartist trail, but this has not been possible this year.

As previously reported Our Chartist Heritage planned to have 22 volunteers walk the route multiple times instead, but now that local restrictions have been lifted they’ve opted for a more ‘meaningful’ plan.

Our Chartist Heritage Project Development officer, David Daniel, said: “This walk is to remember the 22 people that died in the fight for democracy on November 4, 1839.

“Some people are walking the whole route, while others are doing parts of the route – it’s possible that the final stretch will have more people than at the start."

IN OTHER NEWS:

He added: “We’ll live stream the event and we hope that the people of Newport will cheer the marchers on or even join them for part of the way.

"As the final laps will be in darkness we’ll carry lit wax torches, so make sure you look out for those in the city centre.

“We’re also fundraising for Our Chartist Heritage – like many charities we have felt the impact of coronavirus on our fundraising efforts.”

You can donate to Our Chartist Heritage at gf.me/u/y8dwca

The group of volunteers will meet at 9am this Saturday, November 14, by the Chartist man statue in Blackwood.

They will walk 27km, following the footsteps of the Chartists, incorporating key points such as the new mural at Chartist Drive, and ending their walk outside the Westgate Hotel in Newport at approximately 7pm.

The walk is guided by Steve Drowley who is qualified, has designed the route and taken safety measures.

For more information about Our Chartist Heritage visit our-chartist-heritage.co.uk or for details of Newport Rising festival visit newportrising.co.uk