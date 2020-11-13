A PETITION set up by the family of a teenage cyclist who was killed following a crash on Newport's Southern Distributor Road (SDR) calling for more safety measures on the busy dual carriageway has won widespread support.

Joshua Fletcher died after he was involved in a crash with a car outside the Blaina Wharf pub on Friday, October 16. He was 16.

Now, his aunt Avril has set up a petition calling on the council to improve safety on the busy road - with suggested measures including a reduced speed limit, more speed cameras, or a change to the road's layout.

Less than three weeks after Joshua's death, on Monday, November 2, another teenager was hurt in a crash involving a car and a cyclist nearby. The 15-year-old boy received minor injuries in the crash in East Dock Road.

Ms Fletcher said: “We’re still in shock about what happened – it doesn’t feel real.

“Joshua was a bright, caring and clever boy and we’re devastated.

“Apparently there were already plans to review the SDR but we’re hoping to make it more high-profile.

“Thank you to the community for your signatures and support.”

The petition, which has gathered more than 1,000 signatures, is available here and has been supported by numerous local politicians.

Among them is Newport East MS John Griffiths, who said he was "very saddened" by Joshua's death.

John Griffiths

"Road safety is rightly a major concern for many people," he said. "When a serious accident occurs it is necessary to examine whether changes could be made to prevent further accidents.

"And that is even more important when a life has been lost.

"Avril Fletcher, Joshua’s aunt is taking action so that the circumstances of the accident are very carefully considered along with changes to make the road safer for all who use it."

Newport West MS Jayne Bryant said it was important roads used by both cars and cyclists were made as safe as possible.

Jayne Bryant

"My heart goes out to Joshua’s family and what they are going through," she said. "It’s devastating.

"I know they are determined that no other family experiences the same grief and that cyclists using this road are protected. I fully support that.

"I know that there is an investigation ongoing. Joshua was cycling home from college, something that many do.

"It will be important to look at roads such as the SDR where cars and cyclists mix to ensure speeds are reduced. Safety is paramount."

Her Parliamentary counterpart Ruth Jones said she too supports a call for a safety review of the road.

Ruth Jones

"I will be calling on the council to look at the current layout of the SDR with a view to making it more cycle accessible and safer for cyclists," she said.

"In my current role as shadow minister for air quality within the DEFRA team, the issue of air quality within Newport West is one I take incredibly seriously. The move from the use of cars to cycling and walking is one that needs to be developed and promoted but for it to work people must see that it is safe to cycle, otherwise they will stay in their cars and continue to add to the problem of air pollution."

Leader of Newport's Conservative group Cllr Matthew Evans said: "This is a terribly awful situation - no one wants to bury their child.

Cllr Matthew Evans

"There have been numerous incidents over the years and an enquiry into road safety is welcome, but we need to look at the recommendations before taking further action.

"The decisions needs to be based on evidence. I hope the enquiry is short and sharp, with action taken sooner rather than later."

And leader of the Newport Independents Party Cllr Kevin Whitehead said "something is clearly not right" with the layout of the road.

Cllr Kevin Whitehead

"It seems there's an incident on the SDR most weeks," he said.

"Locals report that at night the SDR can become like a race track, and the amount of traffic lights on it are an added issue.

"Hopefully this poor boy's tragic death will encourage our planners to reassess the whole layout to include regular mobile speed camera work."

Cllrs Evans and Whitehead are among those who have called on Newport City Council to conduct a safety review into the road. The council has said it "will work with the police to further examine the location and establish if any further measures need to be considered".

Independent Newport City Council member for Lliswerry Cllr Allan Morris is himself a cyclist, and said greater safety measures were needed across the board.

Cllr Allan Morris

"There is absolutely no doubt that among road users cyclists face the greatest danger," he said.

"With precious little protection when involved in collisions the cyclist does not usually fare well. As a cyclist myself I have had several injuries and countless near misses.

"As governments aim to get more vehicles off the road, better bike lane segregation and protection should be afforded to bike users.

"I also think reflective clothing and safety helmets should be compulsory. A little common sense and patience on both sides could also save lives."

A 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash, and has been released under investigation. An inquest into Joshua's death will be held next year.