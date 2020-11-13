A ROMANIAN woman was part of a “professional shoplifting gang” who travelled from London to steal nearly £5,000 worth of cigarettes from a Gwent cash-and-carry.
Tercuta Anghel, 28, of Ingram Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon, was jailed for targeting Cwmbran’s Booker Wholesale in January.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Recorder Paul Lewis QC sent her to prison for 22 months after she pleaded guilty to burglary.
Anghel’s partner in crime Nicolae Rostas, 32, also of Ingram Road, Croydon, was jailed for 27 months in August in connection with the same offence.
Her compatriot admitted theft.
Cigarettes and tobacco worth £4,598.60 were stolen from Booker Wholesale on the afternoon of January 9.
During Rostas’ sentencing hearing in the summer, Cardiff Crown Court heard how he was arrested in July in a BMW at the Channel Tunnel.
Anghel was ordered to pay £149 on her release from prison.
