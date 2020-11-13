We thought we'd go yellow today as the country dons it's Pudsey ears and does it's bit for Children in Need. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Kitten: Playing among yellow flowers taken by Catherine Mayo
Beak: Ian Agland took this striking picture during a Maindee Festival Parade, which he hopes will be back next year
Fun: Leah Challenger shared this picture of someone enjoying a muddy puddle
Splash: Yellow wellies taken by Nadine Hudson-Featherstone
Verge: Dandelions on the side of the road taken by Paul Bartlett
Lemon: A refreshing sight taken at a gin festival at Rodney Parade by Rebecca Lee Morgan
Fungi: Photographer Tim Dowd said: "These were so small I nearly trod on them at Belle Vue park, Newport."
Glow: Rain in the lamplight taken by Angela Shipp
Bloom: David Barnes shared a picture of a sunflower from this Monmouthshire garden taken during the summer
Path: A sign on the Wales Coast Path at Black Rock, near Caldicot, taken by Larry Wilkie