We thought we'd go yellow today as the country dons it's Pudsey ears and does it's bit for Children in Need. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Kitten: Playing among yellow flowers taken by Catherine Mayo

Beak: Ian Agland took this striking picture during a Maindee Festival Parade, which he hopes will be back next year

Fun: Leah Challenger shared this picture of someone enjoying a muddy puddle

Splash: Yellow wellies taken by Nadine Hudson-Featherstone

Verge: Dandelions on the side of the road taken by Paul Bartlett

Lemon: A refreshing sight taken at a gin festival at Rodney Parade by Rebecca Lee Morgan

Fungi: Photographer Tim Dowd said: "These were so small I nearly trod on them at Belle Vue park, Newport."

Glow: Rain in the lamplight taken by Angela Shipp

Bloom: David Barnes shared a picture of a sunflower from this Monmouthshire garden taken during the summer

Path: A sign on the Wales Coast Path at Black Rock, near Caldicot, taken by Larry Wilkie