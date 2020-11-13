A CRASH on the M4 in Newport is causing congestion and traffic delays.
UPDATE 9.30AM: Traffic Wales said all lanes were now open and congestion is easing.
The incident is reported to have happened on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 26 (Malpas) and Junction 27 (High Cross).
AA traffic reports suggest a vehicle has "ended up on the embankment" as a result of the crash.
According to Traffic Wales, the left-hand lane of the eastbound motorway is currently blocked.
Traffic officers are at the scene and the emergency services have been called, Traffic Wales said, urging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.
The latest traffic reports show congestion is building on the eastbound carriageway approaching the scene of the crash.
Travel time between Junction 26 and Junction 30 (Cardiff Gate) is currently 18 minutes and increasing.
There are tailbacks to Junction 29 (A48(M) interchange), five miles west of the crash scene.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
