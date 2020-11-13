A DRUG dealer was caught with more than £2,000 of cannabis and £1,000 in cash after police followed up a tip-off.

Mason Spencer-Evans, 20, of Somerton Park, Newport, was caught with 180g of the class B drug.

Rebecca Griffiths, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested following a raid at a flat at Daviot Street in the Roath area of Cardiff in March.

A further search was made at his home address and cannabis with a potential street value of £2,250 was recovered from both properties.

Police also seized £1,200 in cash and an iPhone and Nokia mobile phone which contained drug-related messages.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Spencer-Evans used social media to advertise and market cannabis and sold drugs on credit.

Miss Griffiths said police regarded him as running a “successful cannabis business”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the possession of a class B drug with intent to supply on March 30 at the earliest opportunity.

Spencer-Evans had no previous convictions recorded against him.

Darren Bishop, mitigating, said: “The defendant was involved in an extended version of social supply to friends of friends.

“Mr Spencer-Evans had left the family home at the time and was homeless and living with a friend.

“He was unemployed and started off selling drugs to fund his own habit.”

“His estranged father has returned into his life and has offered support in terms of employment.

“There is the prospect of the defendant being offered an apprenticeship as a carpenter.”

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, jailed Spencer-Evans for eight months, suspended for 18 months.

The defendant must also complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Spencer-Evans has to pay a £149 victim surcharge and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.