COFFEE chain Starbucks have revealed this year's much-anticipated Christmas cup - and the latest addition has a few surprises for fans.
This year there’s even more yuletide magic to behold with the launch of a limited-edition colour-changing cup - which is also reusable.
How does the colour-changing cup work?
This heat sensitive chameleon cup uses patented technology to change colour from holly green to a jolly red when a hot drink is poured inside - which Starbucks say is perfect for adding some festive feels to a fa-la-la-la-latte.
How much are they?
The cups are now available to purchase from £2.50 – and here’s how to get your hands on one:
- Customers can use our Starbucks Store Locator to find their nearest open store. In line with government guidelines across the UK, most Starbucks stores are currently ‘to-go’ only.
- Starbucks Drive Thru is open as usual, with the colour changing cup available at selected Drive Thru locations – just ask at the order window.
Starbucks say the chain has always been a strong advocate for rewarding customers who want to use reusable cups.
How can coffee fans get a discount on Starbucks drinks?
In the UK, customers who bring a reusable cup to Starbucks stores or a Starbucks drive-thru are offered a 25p discount on their drink.
Starbucks said: "We were the first on the high street to offer a reusable discount ever since we arrived in the UK over 20 years ago, forming part of our long-term ambition to become a resource positive company."
