WORK has begun on a new development of 48 homes at the former Penallta Colliery site in Caerphilly county borough.
Housing association United Welsh is leading the project in partnership with Caerphilly council and Morganstone Ltd to bring 48 energy efficient homes to the area.
This will include six one-bedroom apartments, 15 two-bedroom houses and 16 three-bedroom houses. There will also be 10 three-bedroom homes available to buy through an affordable shared ownership scheme.
The development is expected to be completed in 2022.
United Welsh say that it will create local job opportunities with roles available on site for their tenants to learn new skills for a career in construction or return to work.
Lynn Morgan, the director of development at United Welsh, said: “Creating high quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of people in our communities continues to be a key priority for United Welsh.
“The scheme is a positive step towards meeting the demand for more affordable homes in Caerphilly borough and we are delighted that the build is underway.”
The council’s cabinet member for housing, Cllr Lisa Phipps, said: “Delivering high quality affordable homes is a key priority for the council and we’re delighted to work in partnership with United Welsh to bring new homes to the former Penallta Colliery site.
“As well as helping to meet the local demand for housing, the development will also bring a wealth of wider benefits for the local community.”