NATIONAL Astronomy week starts tomorrow, Saturday.

Founded in the early 1980s, National Astronomy Week provides a platform to showcase the world of space and astronomy via online talks and presentations.

With an appeal to enthusiasts of all ages, National Astronomy Week also aims to bring astronomy into the public domain and to connect with anyone who is simply curious to find out more.

While not a regular annual event, astronomical societies, universities, and schools are all involved in the promotion of astronomy during the week, with the last National Astronomy Week held in 2014 which celebrated Jupiter attaining its highest possible point in the northern hemisphere night skies for 12 years.

This year, following its closest approach to Earth, the planet Mars is the focal point.

Easily sighted in the southern part of the evening sky with its reddish appearance, interest has also been heightened during 2020 as several countries have launched missions to one of our nearest neighbour in space.

One such online event occurs on Monday, November 16, and is co-hosted by Martin Griffiths from the Brecon Beacons Observatory.

Tickets for Life on Mars are free and available from eventbrite.co.uk/e/naw2020-life-on-mars-evening-session-and-observations-tickets-127262801465

For more information about all the events taking place during National Astronomy Week visit astronomyweek.org.uk or spaceagenda.com/events/detail/2020-11-14_national-astronomy-week-2020