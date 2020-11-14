The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s ECT Team were named ‘team of the year’ at last year’s South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards. Sue Bradley discovers how high standards are being maintained despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

CORONAVIRUS has led to new ways of working for the ECT Team at Monmouthshire’s Maindiff Court Hospital over recent months, but one thing that remains unchanged is the warm welcome received by patients.

While staff members are wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in line with their department’s red infection control status, this in no way affects the care taken to ensure those undergoing treatments are made to feel at ease.

The attention paid to patients, along with improvements to facilities, the environment and care at the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s (ABUHB) ECT department at Maindiff Court Hospital near Abergavenny, led the department to be named ‘team of the year’ at the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards 2019.

ECT stands for Electro-Convulsive Therapy, which is used to relieve the symptoms of some mental health problems.

The treatment, administered under general anaesthetic, involves sending an electric current through the brain to cause quick, short term improvements to the way people are feeling.

Electro-Convulsive Therapy can be used to help patients suffering from severe or life-threatening depression, along with cases of moderate to severe depression for which medication and talking therapies haven’t helped.

The past few months have been busy for the ECT Team, with the department being revamped in line with the ABUHB’s red level infection control precautions, explains senior nurse Dr Tracey Salathial.

“The environment is still very welcoming to patients but to ensure treatment went ahead, and without stopping it completely, we’ve had to reduce numbers slightly,” says Dr Salathial, who manages the ECT Department and the Torfaen Older Mental Health Services at Ty Siriol. “Some parts of Wales have had to stop their ECT from going ahead, but because we’ve adhered to red PPE guidelines we have been able to continue with it.”

Dr Salathial says ECT treatment can be “life saving”.

“We see people who are severely depressed and for whom medication hasn’t worked,” she explains. “The changes we see in them are fantastic – ECT really changes their lives.”

Winning the ‘team of the year’ accolade at the health and care awards certainly impressed ECTAS standards inspectors from the accreditation body the Royal College of Psychiatrists later in 2019, who described the department as “exemplary” and went on to share various documents used at Maindiff Hospital with other ECT units throughout the UK.

