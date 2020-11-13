A SERIES of performances by musicians from Newport are being streamed online as part of a campaign to re-open the city's historic Westgate Hotel.

The Westgate Sessions is a series of videos featuring Newport musicians performing at the hotel.

Every Friday at 1pm one of the performances, filmed by Jack Henry of Wide Island Films and sound engineer Jon Greening, will go live on Facebook.

This week will feature Joe Kelly, with his ‘haunted’ blues and country songs ‘fleshed out with an Americana sound.’

Mr Kelly said: “Covid has devastated the arts, a massive part of our culture completely taken away from us.

“For many of us, it's not just a job or a hobby but part of our being and the Westgate Sessions were a great help in keeping that fire going through these dark days.

IN OTHER NEWS:

“You're performing to the crew, but it's been so long and the set-up is so professional that it gets a little nerve-wracking. But once it's all done, that post-gig buzz creeps in, it's a good feeling to be part of that.

“Jack from Wide Island Films and Jon Greening did an amazing job to capture the live essence of the performances. I hope everyone who watches them enjoys them and feels that intimacy, too.

“The idea was to give people a taste of what they've been missing this year - quality live music, in great local venues.

"I think it's important for people to realise that these artists and venues may not be here without there support and in the case of the Westgate it's even more so, as there's still a lot of work to be done in restoring it to its former glory.

“It's an amazing space with so much potential, in the hands of some very passionate people, but it will take a whole community to really bring the place back to life."

The sessions were co-ordinated by Mr Kelly, as well as Gavin Facey of the Westgate Hotel, who have set up a new independent record label: Dirty Carrot Records.

Mr Facey explained: “The sessions were organised for two purposes.

"Firstly, to give a platform to local talent at a time they need it most. With live music currently not allowed in Wales we wanted to offer them the opportunity of professional recordings in a unique venue.

"Secondly, they were recorded to support our crowd funder to re-generate the Westgate. We wanted to showcase the kind of diverse range of performers we would be hosting if it wasn’t for the pandemic and what we will offer once we are open.

"We wouldn’t have been able to bring these sessions together without the expertise of Jack Henry of Wide Island Films and sound engineer Jon Greening, whose skill and professionalism ensured it was a success."

A crowdfunding page to re-open the Westgate Hotel is available here igg.me/at/thewestgate

You can follow the Westgate Sessions on Facebook @thewestgatehotel