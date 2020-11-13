POLICE have issued a fresh appeal for information following what is believed to be a deliberate at a pub.
The fire happened at the Twyn-y-Ffrwd Inn, in Ffrwd Road, Abersychan, on Saturday, October 24, at around 11.30pm.
The residents were home at the time, police said, but nobody was injured in the fire and damage to the property was limited.
Gwent Police said the suspected offender reportedly ran towards the pub from Lower Harpers Road, and returned that way after the incident.
The fire is being treated as deliberate, and anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000388815.
Alternatively, send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.