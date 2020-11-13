THE Welsh Government plans to nearly double the nation's workforce of coronavirus contact tracers this winter.
There are currently 1,800 contact tracers in Wales, but there are now plans to boost their ranks to a total of 3,100.
A new, Wales-wide 'surge team' is being set up to support local teams wherever and whenever there is a local outbreak of Covid-19.
“Contact tracing is a vital element of our Test, Trace, Protect strategy to stop the spread of the virus,” health minister Vaughan Gething said today (Friday).
“The contact-tracing system in Wales has performed well so far, with more than 90 per cent of contacts being traced successfully since it started."
The Welsh Government has announced £15.7 million to fun the recruitment drive.
“This extra funding will allow local contact-tracing teams to increase the number of contact tracers and advisers for the busy winter period," Mr Gething said.
He added: “Together with our investment in testing laboratories in Wales this will ensure or Test, Trace, Protect strategy can help protect us by quickly identifying people with coronavirus symptoms; identifying new hotspots and isolating as many contacts as possible.”