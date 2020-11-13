TEN more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed today by Public Health Wales, taking the number in the last week to 55, and since the pandemic began to 399.

The latest confirmed deaths are among a further 29 across Wales, bring the total, again according to Public Health Wales, to 2,171.

There were also a further 797 cases confirmed across Wales today, including 146 in Gwent.

The latter are as follows: Caerphilly, 53; Blaenau Gwent, 33; Monmouthshire, 28; Newport, 20; Torfaen, 12.

Ten new deaths were also confirmed today in the Betsi Cadwaladr (north Wales) University Health Board area, along with four the Cwm taf Morgannwg UHB area, three in the Swansea Bay UHB area, and two in the Hywel Dda (west Wales) UHB area.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said at today's Welsh Government coronavirus briefing that there are 'positive early signs' that the 17-day firebreak lockdown which ended last Monday has had an effect on the spread of the virus - and case rates continue to fall.

The rolling weekly case rate - to November 10 - across Wales has fallen to 161.8 per 100,000 population.

All areas are now below the 400 cases per 100,000 level for the first time in several weeks, with the highest current rate being in Merthyr Tydfil, at 397.8. Rhondda Cynon Taf (289.7) and Blaenau Gwent (280.6) are the next highest.

In Caerphilly the rolling weekly case rate is 207.6 per 100,000, with Newport (126.1), Torfaen (151.1) and Monmouthshire (115.2) all below the Wales average.

The newly confirmed cases today across Wales are as follows:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 86

Neath Port Talbot - 82

Swansea - 68

Cardiff - 57

Caerphilly - 53

Bridgend - 49

Flintshire - 40

Wrexham - 37

Carmarthenshire - 34

Blaenau Gwent - 33

Merthyr Tydfil - 32

Monmouthshire - 28

Newport - 20

Denbighshire - 17

Vale of Glamorgan - 14

Powys - 14

Ceredigion - 13

Torfaen - 12

Conwy - 12

Gwynedd - 11

Pembrokeshire - 11

Anglesey - five

Unknown location - four

Resident outside Wales - 75

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.