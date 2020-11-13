THERE is now less than a week to go until The Grange University Hospital opens its doors to patients.

The new £350 million hospital, in Llanfrechfa, will open on Tuesday, November 17 – four months ahead of schedule to help the Health Board respond to winter pressures and Covid-19.

And new footage released by the health board shows the construction of the hospital from October 2017 leading up to its completion.

The new hospital will treat the most seriously ill patients, or those with significant injuries, and it will now be the Emergency Department (A&E) for everyone living in Gwent. In the past, the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals have both provided these emergency medical services, but these services will now be centralised at The Grange University Hospital.

There will be 24/7 Minor Injury Units at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr. Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan will continue to have a Minor Injury Unit, open 9am-7pm Monday to Friday (closed weekends and bank holidays).

There will also be changes to the way services for children are provided. Children aged one year and over can be treated at their local Minor Injury Unit, but if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, they will need to go to The Grange University Hospital.

All babies aged under 12 months will need to go to The Grange University Hospital, even if they have a minor injury or illness.

Further information on the changes to healthcare in Gwent can be found on the Health Board’s website and social media pages - abuhb.nhs.wales/clinical-futures