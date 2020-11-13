POLICE have appealed to the public for help identifying the two people in these CCTV images.
Officers would like to speak with this man and this woman in connection with a theft in Crumlin.
Gwent Police said parcels were stolen from outside an address in Whitethorne Street, Crumlin on Saturday, November 7, between 4pm and 4.15pm.
Anyone with information about the incident or who is able to identify the people in these images should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 2000406587.
Alternatively, send a direct message with information to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.