A MAN who travelled from London to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl in Gwent was told a prison sentence is “inevitable”.
Leo O’Connor was given the warning after he pleaded guilty to attacking the girl in Caerphilly last year.
The 35-year-old, of Wedderburn Road, Barking, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court to admit the sexual assault of a child.
The offence took place in Caerphilly on November 15, 2019.
READ MORE
- Road rage driver jailed for 10 years condemned for ‘appalling’ attack
- Man and woman illegally supplied assortment of drugs like Xanax and Mogadon
O’Connor’s case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be prepared on the defendant who has no previous convictions.
Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant: “Prison is inevitable.”
O’Connor is due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court on December 3 and he was granted conditional bail.
The defendant was represented by Michael Edmonds and the prosecution by Heath Edwards.
Comments are closed on this article.