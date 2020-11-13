A SMALL service of remembrance will take place at the Merchant Navy Memorial in Newport tomorrow, Saturday.
The usual commemorations have been toned down this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on gatherings.
The City of Newport branch of the Merchant Navy Association (MNA) will lead a scaled-down service at the memorial in Mariners Green from 10.45am.
The Merchant Navy has played a key role in helping keep supplies moving during wartime in the midst of danger from enemy ships and u-boats.
Britain’s merchant fleet suffered huge losses during the two world wars as a result of German submarine action.
The Merchant Navy’s sacrifices and contribution to the war effort is also remembered on September 3 each year.