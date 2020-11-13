THERE are early signs of progress in the battle to halt the spread of coronavirus in Wales - but people must continue to abide by the restrictions if "sacrifices" made during and before the firebreak lockdown are not to be wasted, health minister Vaughan Gething warned today.

Case numbers and rates are falling in most of Wales, but deaths remain high, said Mr Gething, and the "full impact" of the recent 17-day lockdown will not be known for a while.

Fewer than 1,000 cases a day have been confirmed by Public Health Wales for the past week, and though numbers remain very high, this decrease has been reflected in falling case rates.

Two weeks ago several areas of Wales, including Blaenau Gwent, were recording rolling weekly case rates of beyond 500 and 600 per 100,000 population, but the highest such rate today - in Merthyr Tydfil - is below 400.

The Wales case rate is down to 161.8 and three areas of Gwent - Newport, Torfaen and Monmouthshire - are now below that, while the Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly rates are also falling daily.

Deaths however, show no sign of decreasing, though there is a known 'lag', with these figures tending to reflect the infections situation two or three weeks ago.

In the last week, 189 coronavirus deaths in Wales have been confirmed by Public Health Wales, including 55 in Gwent, 10 of the latter coming today.

Mr Gething said "large numbers" of deaths continue to be recorded by Public Health Wales and by the Office for National Statistics, which uses a different measure.

Public Health Wales bases its cases and deaths figure on confirmed laboratory tests, while the ONS includes all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned as a factor - primary or otherwise - on a death certificate.

By that latter measure, to October 30, the ONS records 2,879 coronavirus and related deaths in Wales since the pandemic began (Public Health Wales states 2,171 as of today), with 563 of these in Gwent. Public Health Wales puts the Gwent deaths figure, to today, at 399.

"Behind these numbers are people, and my thoughts continue to be with those families who have lost loved ones," said Mr Gething.

He added that "the fall in the rate of infection gives us hope that we will see a positive impact (from the firebreak lockdown).

"There are positive early signs but we need to keep building on this."

"We are starting to see some early signs of reduction in the numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, we are still seeing significant numbers of people admitted to hospital with symptoms."

He acknowledged too, that "sadly, and despite all of our efforts to keep coronavirus out, we are seeing outbreaks in care homes in many parts of Wales."

Mr Gething referenced the start of the Nations Cup rugby tournament tonight, and that people will gather in pubs to watch matches.

"We all want to put coronavirus behind us, but unfortunately, we cannot behave as if coronavirus did not exist," he said.

He warned that if people are not careful, "we will lose all the progress we have made, and all the sacrifices will have been for nothing."

Mr Gething said people are being asked to "reduce contact with other people as much as possible".

"If we want to keep the virus under control, we have got to stop bending the rules or stretching them to the maximum."

Choosing well ventilated venues to visit, not staying in one place for long, and making sure we stay with the same people and keep the group as small as possible, are among the actions to take, he said.