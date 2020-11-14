SUPERMARKET chains including the likes of Tesco, Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Iceland and Waitrose have urgently recalled a number of items.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.
Non-alcoholic Guinness Draught 0.0%
Diageo Great Britain have recalledGuinness Draught 0.0%, (non-alcoholic), due to the possible presence of mould in the products.
Product details:
- Name: Guinness Draught 0.0%
- Pack size: 440ml Can 6x4 pk
- Best before: 09 August 2021, 17 August 2021, 24 August 2021
Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months
Nutricia is recalling Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Name: Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry cereal 7+ months
- Pack size: 200g
- Best before: 07 July 2021
What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs
Lidl GB is recalling What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach because a packaging error has occurred.
Some packets labelled as ‘Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach may contain chicken and mushroom pasta which contains milk not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Name: What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach
- Pack size: 550g
- Best before: 05 January 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Twix Ice-Cream Bars
Iceland have recalled Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.
They may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)
- Pack size: 18
- Best before: June 30, 2021
- Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya
Organic Cypriot Halloumi
Waitrose & Partners have recalled Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi because it contains milk which is not mentioned in English on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi
- Pack size: 225g
- Batch code: BIO B0530A-3 CY0063
- Best before: 31 May 2021
- Allergens: Milk
Cooked Mussels
Sainsbury’s have recalled their frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.
Product details:
- Name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)
- Pack size: 300g
- Batch code: 2653152
- Best before: 08 September 2021
Simply Mature White Cheddar
Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Name: Simply Mature White Cheddar
- Pack size: 900g
- Best before: December 26, 2020
Milk Chocolate
Waitrose & Partners is recalling Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49% because some products contain almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.
Due to a packaging error, some products contain Waitrose No.1 Orange & Almond Chocolate instead.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and/or soya.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49%
- Batch code: 0259
- Best before/end: November 2021
- Allergens: Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Soya
Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).
Product details:
- Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
- Pack size: 100 tablets
- Batch code: L 91424 C
- Best before/end date: December 2022
Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.
Product details:
- Name: Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
- Name: Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
Pork and Chorizo Burgers
Waitrose & Partners are recalling their Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose & Partners Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers
- Pack size: 280g
- Use by: All date codes
- Allergens: Egg
Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets
Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.
Product details:
- Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets
- Pack size: 250g
- Batch code: 0255
- Best before: February 2022 and March 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste
JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish
Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
- Product details:
- Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish
- Pack size: 190g/6.7oz
- Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592
- Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022
- Allergens: Mustard
Van der Meulen recalls Melba Thins Original
Van der Meulen is recalling Melba Thins Original because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
- Product details:
- Name: Van der Meulen Melba Thins Original
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: April 30, 2021
- Allergens: Egg
Country Products recalls Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins
Country Products Ltd is recalling Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins because they contain peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
- Product details:
- Name: Snak Shed Milk Chocolate Coated Jumbo Raisins
- Pack size: 60g
- Batch code: MOR004 2LO 2107 0 and MOR004 2L6 2107 0
- Best before: July 21, 2021
- Allergens: Peanuts