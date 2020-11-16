SAINSBURY'S is to offer shoppers the chance to earn 5x Nectar points, while completing their shop in a safer way by using SmartShop.
SmartShop, which is available in all Sainsbury’s supermarkets, helps shoppers get in and out of store quicker and safer by letting them scan their own items and pack their own bags as they shop.
The scheme removes the need to unload and repack items at the till helps to reduce contact with others and allows for a quicker check out.
How does it work?
- Customers can collect 5x Nectar points* coupon from colleagues at the front of store
- Once customers complete their shop using SmartShop and spending a minimum of £15, they can redeem their offer at the tills.
- The offer is only valid to Nectar card holders with SmartShop accounts
- The offer is valid for only one shop and one Nectar account.
- If all conditions are met, customers will receive their bonus points to their Nectar account within 48 hours.
What have Sainsbury's said?
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We’re continuing to look at new ways to reward our customers in the run up to Christmas.
"This offer will enable customers to kick-start their Christmas shop in a safer way, using SmartShop to earn extra points on their festive essentials.”
Nectar works with over 400 partner brands which customers can collect and spend with via the app or website, including leisure, travel and retail.
