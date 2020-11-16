RYANAIR has announced it will launch several new domestic flights from December 4 following the UK Government’s ‘travel window’ announcement allowing students to travel home for Christmas.
The student ‘travel window’ states that universities should revert to online teaching to allow students to travel home between December 3 and 9.
Ryanair say they are 'delighted to facilitate students returning to their families during this period'.
In a statement, the airline said: "As part of our commitment to get students home for Christmas we are pleased to announce a new Edinburgh- Stansted route operating twice weekly between December 4, 2020 and January 8, 2021."
Ryanair also serves three other UK domestic routes that will allow students travel home ahead of the busy Christmas season, they are:
- Derry – Liverpool
- Belfast – Stansted
- Edinburgh – Derry
The full list of routes are:
- London Stansted to Edinburgh [New Route] - 2 weekly flights
- Derry to Liverpool - 4 weekly flights
- Belfast to Stansted - 2 weekly flights
- Edinburgh to Derry - 3 weekly flights
To help families reunite this winter, Ryanair has launched a special seat sale with fares available from £19.99 for travel from December 4 until January 8, allowing students to travel home as well as return to university again in the New Year.
What have Ryanair said?
Ryanair’s Alejandra Ruiz said: “We welcome this ‘travel window’ guidance which allows students the opportunity to fly home to their families and friends, in advance of the busy Christmas travel rush.
"To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £19.99 for travel between 4th Dec-8th Jan, which are available for booking until midnight on Monday, 16th Nov.
"Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”