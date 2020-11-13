JULIE Andrews, Cyndi Lauper and BTS all on one show - only on Strictly.
We have already said goodbye to two couples so far this year, with Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, and Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke already departing.
And earlier this week Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and dancer Katya Jones were forced to leave the show after Ms Jones tested positive for coronavirus.
But for the nine couples that remain, the competition is set to ramp up again.
Caerphilly's Amy Dowden and her partner, presenter and Invictus Games medalist, JJ Chalmers will tackle a jive in week four.
The pair will dance to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler.
This is the full list of songs and dances to look forward to this week:
- Bill and Oti: Couple's Choice to Rapper's Delight by The Sugarhill Gang
- Caroline and Johannes: Waltz to With You I'm Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright
- Clara and Aljaž: Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews
- HRVY and Janette: Salsa to Dynamite by BTS
- Jamie and Karen: Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings
- JJ and Amy: Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler
- Maisie and Gorka: Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
- Max and Dianne: American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.
- Ranvir and Giovanni: Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez
Tune-in to Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One at 7.10pm on Saturday,