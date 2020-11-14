Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Bev Fate, of Caldicot, sent us this picture of Shorty and George. George was a stray kitten wandering near the road at six weeks old. She is now 2 . Shorty is nearly three and a Bischon French Bulldog mix.

Annie, a German shepherd has lived with Curtis Holder, of Abertillery, for 18 months. Here she is wearing a poppy with pride at The Guardian statue.

Seren lives with Alan McDermott in Pontymister. She is a miniature schnauzer and has never been for so many walks or had cwtches with garden visitors before. When the grooming parlours were shut Seren looked like a fluffy teddy bear.

Lola is 15 years old and lives with Sian McDermott in Newport. She joined the family from the RSPCA when she was six months old.

Larry Wilkie, of Undy, shared this picture of Smudger, who has been part of the family after they found her at the RSPCA centre in Newport. She recently enjoyed her 16th birthday.