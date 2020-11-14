WITH Christmas drawing closer, and Wales out of its firebreak lockdown, many of us are starting to think about Christmas shopping.

There are a diverse range of independent, or small businesses, throughout Newport city centre which need support now more than ever.

So, why not support local businesses this festive season? Here is just a selection of some of what Newport has to offer.

Tina's Gift Shop

Tina Louise opened her very own gift shop in Kingsway shopping centre just a few days ago on Monday, November 9, following 16 years of running a temporary stall based there.

The shop, which will be based there until Christmas Eve, has various gifts on offer which can be personalised while you wait - as it's all done in store people with less common names can still have their gifts customised.

Shoppers can expect clothes, teddies, stockings, candles, balloons and more - with a wedding showroom also on display at the newly launched venture.

Owner, Tina Louise, said: "Shopping locally helps small businesses stay afloat. I have lots of loyal customers in Newport and I appreciate it."

Heart Of The Home

Owned by Lesley Skiffington, who formerly worked at Newport's legendary Wildings department store, this shop opened its doors in Newport Arcade in January 2019.

It offers a variety of cookware and gifts with a 'steady supply' of new stock being sold throughout the year.

Ms Skiffington said: "More people should shop locally and support small businesses; we have many unusual items on offer and are happy to help customers however possible.

"It's also safe to shop here - we have markings on the floor for social distancing and sanitizer available for customers."

Freestyle Skatestore

Also based in Newport Arcade, Freestyle Skatestore is a city centre fixture, having first opened its doors in 1995, and specialises in custom made skateboards and a range of skateboarding products, including clothes and merchandise.

Owner Darran 'Grim' Ward said: "Supporting local doesn’t buy some mega corp’s boss a new Jag, it helps me pay for my daughter's ballet lessons, and that money gets put back into our community.

"Keep our town alive - be part of the solution, not the problem.

"And a big thank you to all of our customers - you're the best; without you we would literally be nothing."

Freestyle Skatestore is currently closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays.

Xclusive Jewellers

A well-established shop, Xclusive Jewellers has been part of Newport for 30 years - but last year marked a new dawn for the business, when it moved from Newport Market to the High Street.

The shop has been decked out with coronavirus safety in mind; there are fitted screens and a reception area.

The shop offers jewellery, including designer silver and watches with Renata Swiss batteries, along with gold and silver, all guaranteed. They can also carry out repairs on jewellery - perfect if you want to fix something sentimental for your loved ones this year.

Hetty's Baby Boutique

Formerly based in Newport Arcade, this store is now based on Commercial Street and specialises in Spanish and boutique clothes for little ones ages 0-3.

It's owned by Charlotte Young who said: “It’s important to support high street and Newport has plenty of independent companies compared to some city centres, offering a variety of products”

Bubble Bath & Bodyworks

This beauty supply store, based on Commercial Street, has a Christmas range on sale now.

Bubble Bath & Bodyworks offers handmade soaps, bath bombs, and other beauty products which are cruelty-free, vegan and avoid single-use plastics.

Shop-owner, Teg Crathern, said: "We have been getting our Christmas range ready and have a full range of perfumes and aftershaves.

"We are also stocking copycat make-up, inspired by Mac, Urban Decay, Huda Beauty and many more big brands."

Belle Femme

Owner of Belle Femme Tracey Stokes

Based on Llanarth Street, this boutique sells elegant ladies' clothes and accessories, plus - during the festive season - Christmas decorations.

The shop, which was formerly based on Commercial Street, has new products coming in frequently, so why not pop in?

  • Where will you be doing your Christmas shopping this year? Let us know on newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk