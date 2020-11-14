TECH giants have been urged to do more to combat online child sexual abuse after a Gwent paedophile was jailed for exchanging horrific photographs.

The NSPCC called for action following Nathan Tubb’s case in which he used Snapchat and Kik to “trade” images of young girls being raped.

The 25-year-old, formerly of Cwmbran, was sharing the filth on the internet with other paedophiles, prosecutor Laura Shepherd said.

Outside Cardiff Crown Court, an NSPCC Cymru spokesperson said: “The actions of Tubb have no doubt fuelled the sordid online trade of indecent images of children.

“Behind each one of the images he shared is a child who has been abused in real life, suffering trauma that could take a lifetime to overcome without the necessary support.”

The child protection charity spokesperson added: “As we’ve been demanding through our Wild West Web campaign, the UK Government needs to push ahead with an Online Harms Bill that will force tech giants to take more action to stop images of child sexual abuse being uploaded and shared online.

“The Welsh Government needs to keep talking to colleagues in Westminster to ensure they are doing everything they can to protect children in their digital worlds, holding them to account if not.”

Tubb, now of Station Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

He also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The defendant was jailed for two years and eight months.

Tubb was also told he would have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2030.

Children and young people can speak with a Childline counsellor confidentially online or on the phone 7.30am – midnight Monday to Friday, and 9am – midnight on Saturdays and Sundays, via childline.org.uk or 0800 1111.