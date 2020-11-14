A MAN has appeared in court charged with aggravated burglary in Newport.
Rhys Linwood, 25, of Oliver Road, Newport, is accused of committing the alleged offence in the city on October 12.
He appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison before Judge Richard Williams at Cardiff Crown Court.
No plea was entered by Linwood.
He was remanded in custody until his next hearing.
