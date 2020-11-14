AN INSPIRATIONAL D-Day veteran from Llandevenny in Monmouthshire who received international honour for his services has shared his story to mark this week's Armistice Day.

Former Welsh Guard Brindley Walters, aged 98, now lives in Monmouth's Gibraltar Nursing Home with wife of 69 years, Sheila.

In March last year Mr Walters, known to most as Brin, was selected by the French president Emmanuel Macron to receive the highest French military accolade for his “dedication and determination during World War Two”.

The youngest of 11 children, Mr Walters grew up near Caldicot and began military service in 1943.

He prepared as a gunner mechanic, working on Britain’s Cromwell tanks in preparation for what was to be the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Brindley Walters receiving his award from Colonel Armel Dirou. Picture: Graeme Main

On June 6 1944 the allied forces began landing in Normandy in the D-Day landings, in which 156,000 troops made the journey to the French coast.

By June 11 326,547 soldiers and 54,186 military vehicles had landed on the beaches.

Mr Walters landed on June 8 at Arronmanches surrounded by terror raining down as the Nazis attempted to repel the allied forces from landing.

The forces managed to establish the temporary harbour known as ‘Mulberry B’ which enabled the rapid offloading of cargo onto the beaches.

Mr Walters and the Welsh Guards fought east towards Belgium, where he was severely wounded.

Brindley and Sheila Walters on their wedding day

He received the Legion d’Honneur for contributions to the allied effort on D-Day, and the role he played in the resulting liberation of France.

On St David’s Day 2019 Colonel Armel Dirou addressed Mr Walters while presenting him with the award at the Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth.

“We owe our freedom and security largely to your dedication and determination, for which you were ready to risk your life,” said Colonel Dirou before awarding Mr Walters. “You are an inspiration to our countries’ young people.”

Having returned home to Monmouthshire, Mr Walters married Sheila, having met at dances in the village hall to raise funds for the war effort.

Brindley Walters was internationally recognised for his services in March 2019. Picture: Graeme Main

The couple were married in a small service at the local registry office; the two of them accompanied by their two best friends who served as witnesses to the service.

“He was a quiet man who never wanted to travel far and was happiest surrounded by his family and pottering in the garden,” said daughter Helen.

“Family continues to be a big part of their lives; they invited many of their loved ones into their own lounge within the home to celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary last year.

“As they socialised together, proudly displayed above them were images of the day in Tidworth that brought the family so much pride and joy.

“This Remembrance week, we pay tribute to all those who have fallen for our freedom. Lest We Forget.”