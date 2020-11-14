RUNNERS in Torfaen have put their best feet forward to raise funds for charity over the years. Despite the mud, cold or heat runners have chosen the sporty way to boost funds for great causes.
Here are some pictures of fun runs in the past:
The Gwent Bosses' Walk from Cwmbran Stadium to Griffithstown in 1991. The aim was to raise money for Welsh Sports Aid
Cwmbran Rotary Club's fun run in 1984
The Welsh Cross Country Championships in Heath Park, Cardiff, 1989
The ten-mile Bosses' Walk from Cwmbran Stadium in 1990 raised thousands for Welsh Sport Aid
The Mynydd Maen fun run from Fairwater Leisure Centre, Cwmbran, in 1983