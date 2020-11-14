TWO flood alerts have been issued for parts of Gwent ahead of forecasts of high tides.
In the Newport area, a flood alert has been issued for the Usk estuary area, covering parts of the city centre as well as Caerleon.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) forecasts a high tide in Newport this evening (Saturday) of up to 7.49 metres.
High tide is expected at 6.19pm today.
The previous high tide at Newport reached 6.86 metres at 6am today, NRW said.
NRW said the alert was likely to remain in force until Monday morning, unless the situation changes following this evening's high tide.
A separate flood alert has been issued for the Wye estuary area in Monmouthshire, stretching from Chepstow in the south to Redbrook in the north.
According to NRW, this evening's high tide is expected in Chepstow at 6.44pm and in Tintern at 7.04pm.
NRW said this alert would also remain in force until Monday, depending on this evening's high tide.